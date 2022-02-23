Tennis-Zverev withdrawn from Acapulco for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ -ATP



Tennis - ATP 500 - Abierto Mexicano - The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico - February 22, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his match against Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. REUTERS/Henry Romero Tennis - ATP 500 - Abierto Mexicano - The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico - February 22, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his match against Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. REUTERS/Henry Romero

February 23, 2022

(Reuters) – Germany’s Alexander Zverev was withdrawn from the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, for “unsportsmanlike conduct” after his doubles match, the men’s tour said on Wednesday.

Zverev, partnering Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Melo, came perilously close to hitting an umpire when he repeatedly assaulted the umpire’s chair with his racquet after a 6-2 4-6 (10-6) defeat to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Tom Hogue)