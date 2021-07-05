Tennis-Wimbledon day seven



LONDON (Reuters) – Highlights of day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT):

1410 KHACHANOV BATLLES PAST KORDA IN FIVE-SET THRILLER

Russian Karen Khachanov reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final after seeing off American Sebastian Korda 3-6 6-4 6-3 5-7 10-8.

There were 13 breaks of serve in a chaotic last set before Khachanov prevailed in just under four hours on Court 18.

1345 BARTY PASSES KREJCIKOVA TEST

World number one Ash Barty booked a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Czech French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who was riding a 15-match winning streak.

1330 PLISKOVA ENDS SAMSONOVA STREAK

Eighth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova ended Liudmila Samsonova’s 10-match unbeaten run on grass, beating the Russian wildcard 6-2 6-3 to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final.

1155 SABALENKA SURVIVES RYBAKINA SCARE

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-3 4-6 6-3 and reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

1150 JABEUR POWERS PAST SWIATEK

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur rallied from a set down to beat 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7 6-1 6-1. The 26-year-old becomes the first Arab player to make quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Egypt’s Ismail El Shafei in 1974.

1005 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the seventh day of Wimbledon began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).

The grasscourt Grand Slam’s last “Manic Monday” began with seventh seed Iga Swiatek’s fourth-round clash against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur on Court Two.

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic faces Chile’s Cristian Garin on Centre Court later, while American teenager Coco Gauff and 20-times Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are also in action.

