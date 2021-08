Tennis – U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; A full crowd waits in the plaza to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; A full crowd waits in the plaza to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

August 31, 2021

(Reuters) – Order of play on the main show courts on the third day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Dominik Koepfer (Germany) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 21-Cori Gauff (U.S)

Adrian Mannarino (France) v 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

Andrea Petkovic (Germany) v 9-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Guido Pella (Argentina)

Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v 11-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

16-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine)

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)