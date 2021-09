Tennis – U.S. Open order of play on Saturday

FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; A crowd begins to gather outside to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium for the night session on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; A crowd begins to gather outside to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium for the night session on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

September 3, 2021

(Reuters) – Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the U.S. Open on Saturday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

10-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v 17-Maria Sakkari (Greece)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Kei Nishikori (Japan)

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Shelby Rogers (U.S.)

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Jack Sock (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

Greet Minnen (Belgium) v 6-Bianca Andreescu (Canada)

11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v 23-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

17-Gael Monfils (France) v 13-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Lloyd Harris (South Africa) v 7-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

Varvara Gracheva (Russia) v 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)