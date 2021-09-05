Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Monday



Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany reaches for a forehand against Jack Sock of the United States (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany reaches for a forehand against Jack Sock of the United States (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

September 5, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 13-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Shelby Rogers (U.S.) v Emma Raducanu (Britain)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jenson Brooksby (U.S.)

17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 6-Bianca Andreescu (Canada)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v 7-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

22-Reilly Opelka (U.S.) v Lloyd Harris (South Africa)

Oscar Otte (Germany) v 6-Matteo Berrettini (Germany)

(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)