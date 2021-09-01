Tennis-U.S. Open day two



FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; General view of Arthur Ashe Stadium at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; General view of Arthur Ashe Stadium at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

September 1, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT):

0147 DJOKOVIC BEATS AILING RUNE

World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a mid-match wobble before beating cramping Danish teenager Holger Rune 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1 to reach the second round.

2233 SWIATEK SAFELY THROUGH

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek, youngest of 12 major champions in the women’s draw, breezed into the second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over American Jamie Loeb. Up next for the 20-year-old Pole is Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro, who beat Nao Hibino 6-1 6-4.

2203 UNSEEDED CRESSY SENDS CARRENO BUSTA OUT

American Maxime Cressy came back from two sets down to stun Spanish ninth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7 4-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(7).

Earlier, Italian 20-year-old Jannik Sinner beat Max Purcell 6-4 6-2 4-6 6-2 while compatriot Andreas Seppi saved four match points in his 2-6 7-5 6-4 2-6 7-6(13) win over Marton Fucsovics.

2047 BERRETTINI SEES OFF CHARDY

Italian world number eight Matteo Berrettini, a U.S. Open semi-finalist two years ago, found his rhythm after two tough sets to overcome Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 7-6(5) 7-6(7) 6-3.

2029 SHAPOVALOV TOO GOOD FOR DELBONIS

Canadian seventh seed Denis Shapovalov breezed past Federico Delbonis 6-2 6-2 6-3 in a battle of the left-handers, ending a four-match losing streak since his quarter-final victory over Karen Khachanov at Wimbledon.

2002 BENCIC STILL ENJOYING OLYMPICS HIGH

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic said after her 6-4 6-4 victory over Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus that she was still thinking about her Tokyo triumph.

“I’m still on cloud nine… Of course, I’m focusing on this tournament and just on playing well,” the Swiss said.

“But I feel like I want to be on cloud nine all the time… I’m very happy about it. I feel like these memories I’ll have forever. This Olympics experience… for me it’s forever and is probably going to be the biggest achievement I’ll ever have.”

1951 BARTY QUELLS ZVONAREVA CHALLENGE

World number one Ash Barty began her bid for a third Grand Slam title by beating 2010 U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva 6-1 7-6(7) in 88 minutes.

British qualifier Emma Raducanu impressed on her main draw debut in New York, beating Swiss Stefanie Voegele 6-2 6-3, while 17th seed Maria Sakkari outclassed Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-3.

1821 KHACHANOV UPSET BY HARRIS

Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov was upset by South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-3 6-2, while Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz moved past Egor Gerasimov from Belarus with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 win.

1753 ZVEREV DEFEATS QUERREY IN STRAIGHT SETS

In-form German Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 12 matches by completing a routine 6-4 7-5 6-2 win over local favourite Sam Querrey in less than two hours.

1722 OPELKA FIRES 33 ACES, BEATS KWON

American 22nd seed Reilly Opelka, a finalist at the Canadian Open earlier this month, hit 33 aces past South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon to claim a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory.

Belgian 27th seed David Goffin lost 6-2 7-5 6-3 to American world number 30 Mackenzie McDonald.

1633 PLISKOVA MOVES PAST MCNALLY

Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova fired eight aces, including one on her second match point, to beat Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 and move into the second round.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Former finalist Karolina Pliskova began her opener against American Caty McNally at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius (82.4°F).

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)