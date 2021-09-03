Tennis-U.S. Open day five

FILE PHOTO: Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Simona Halep of Romania hits to Kristina Kucova of Slovakia (not pictured) on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
September 3, 2021
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times in GMT):
1505 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play got underway at Flushing Meadows where 12th seed Simona Halep is up against Kazakhstan’s big-serving Elena Rybakina. Defending champion Naomi Osaka takes on Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Men’s third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz later in the day session, while second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on another Spaniard, Pablo Andujar.
