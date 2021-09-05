Tennis-Speedy Medvedev makes quick work of Evans in U.S. Open fourth round



September 5, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Unstoppable Daniil Medvedev fired off 13 aces to send fourth-round opponent Dan Evans of Britain packing 6-3 6-4 6-3 in yet another sub-two-hour performance at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Evans handed Medvedev the early break with a double fault in the fourth game of the first set and never got a leg up on his opponent, converting one of two break point opportunities in the match, as the Russian fired off 43 winners.

Medvedev, who lost in the final to Rafa Nadal two years ago, closed out the final game of the second set in less than a minute with a pair of aces and a service winner and won all of his first-service points in the third on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ticketholders looking to maximize their time inside Flushing Meadows’ famed stadiums would do well to steer clear of the world number two, as he has defeated each of his opponents in under two hours so far and has yet to drop a set.

