Tennis-Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open

January 23, 2022

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Denis Shapovalov upset an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in broiling heat to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday.

The Canadian lefthander was magnificent against the German third seed, earning one of his biggest career victories at Margaret Court Arena.

Shapovalov blew a match point with a wild forehand into the tramlines but wrapped up the match when Zverev netted under pressure.

The 14th seed will meet Rafa Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

