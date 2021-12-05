Tennis-Russia beat Croatia in Davis Cup final



Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Madrid Arena, Madrid, Spain - December 5, 2021 Russian Tennis Federation's Daniil Medvedev in action during his final singles match against Croatia's Marin Cilic REUTERS/Sergio Perez Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Madrid Arena, Madrid, Spain - December 5, 2021 Russian Tennis Federation's Daniil Medvedev in action during his final singles match against Croatia's Marin Cilic REUTERS/Sergio Perez

(Reuters) – Russia took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final in Madrid on Sunday to secure their third title and first in 15 years.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev claimed the deciding second point by defeating Marin Cilic 7-6(7) 6-2 after compatriot Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6(5).

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Jan Harvey)