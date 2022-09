Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

(Reuters) – Following is a roundup of reaction to Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month:

RAFA NADAL, 22-TIMES GRAND SLAM WINNER

“I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you.”

WIMBLEDON, WHERE FEDERER WON A MEN’S RECORD EIGHT TITLES

“Roger, where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.

“We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”

CARLOS ALCARAZ, NEW MEN’S NUMBER ONE

“Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!”

IGA SWIATEK, WOMEN’S NUMBER ONE

“I just want to thank you for everything you’ve done and everything you are for our sport. It’s been a privilege to witness your career. I wish you all the best.”

ANDREA GAUDENZI, ATP CHAIRMAN

“Roger’s impact on tennis, and the legacy he’s built, are impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger brought millions of adoring fans into the game. He spearheaded an incredible new era of growth and elevated the popularity of our sport.

“Few athletes have transcended their field in such a manner. Roger made us all feel proud and fortunate to be part of the same sport. He redefined greatness on the court.”

SWISS PRESIDENT IGNAZIO CASSIS

“What a career, what a champion. Thank you Roger Federer for all the matches, victories, defeats and emotions we were able to experience. The Swiss couldn’t be prouder!”

CHRIS EVERT, 18-TIMES MAJOR WINNER

“He was the epitome of a champion; class, grace, humility, beloved by everyone and he elegantly mastered the sport like no other. Good luck to you, Roger Federer, don’t go too far!”

HUBERT HURKACZ, LAST PLAYER TO FACE AND BEAT FEDERER ON TOUR

“It was an honor to experience your game for all these years and to share the court with you Roger Federer. You’ve been an inspiration to me and many, many others. Congratulations on a legendary career and good luck for the future.”

THOMAS BACH, INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT

“Roger Federer is a gentleman on and off the court – and a true Olympic champion. Congratulations Roger on your outstanding career, good luck for the future. Hope our paths will cross again.”

BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WOMEN’S NUMBER ONE

“Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation and captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court and a powerful tennis mind.

“He has had a historic career with memories that will live on and on. Congratulations Roger Federer. We wish you the very best as your journey continues.”

SCOTT LLOYD, LAWN TENNIS ASSOCIATION CEO

“He will retire as one of the legends of the game, who brought joy to anyone who watches tennis. Nobody who saw him play will forget his grace, elegance and poise on court.

“We were lucky that many of his greatest performances took place at Wimbledon, and he will always remain a favourite of the British crowds.”

JOHN ISNER

“Some of Fed’s numbers are laughably impossible to top (23 straight slam semi-finals, for instance) but his impact on tennis far exceeds what he accomplished on court.

“Absolute living legend. Thanks for all the countless memories.”

TOMMY PAUL

“He is an icon. He is like the most-liked tennis player of all time. Really nice guy, Sad to see him go.”

“He hasn’t been on the tour in a while. The level on tour is really high right now. The tour is in good hands, but obviously we’re going to miss him.”

JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO, FORMER U.S. OPEN CHAMPION

“I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you.

ANDY RODDICK, WHO LOST THE 2009 WIMBLEDON FINAL TO FEDERER

“Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger.

“Also, seems like a good time to start training for Wimby (Obviously kidding).”

PETRA KVITOVA, TWICE WIMBLEDON CHAMPION

“Roger – you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game.

“I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you.”

ROLAND GARROS

“An inspiration on and off the court. Thank you, Roger.”

LAVER CUP

“Congratulations on a transcendent competitive career. Thank you for being a never-ending source of inspiration.”

SWISS TENNIS

“Thank you Roger Federer for everything you have done for Swiss and international tennis, for all the countless emotions we were able to share with you, for every child you inspired to play tennis!”

SACHIN TENDULKAR, FORMER CRICKETER

“What a career, Roger Federer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories.”

MILOS RAONIC

“Thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual. Thanks to you competitors and fans across the world get to experience and enjoy it all over the world.

“Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to impact in and away from tennis.”

DENIS SHAPOVALOV

“A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger. It’s been a privilege to share the court with you!!”

DAVID FERRER, FORMER WORLD NUMBER THREE

“I have many memories of him. Seventeen — that’s the number of times I lost to him. I could never beat him. Towards the end of my career, when I saw that I was not at the same level, he gave me advice and I will remember him with great affection.”

GARY LINEKER, FORMER FOOTBALLER AND TV PRESENTER

“It’s been one of the great pleasures in life to watch you play. You’ve brought so much joy to so many. Good luck with whatever comes next.”

JUDY MURRAY, ANDY MURRAY’S MOTHER

“The end of a magnificent era.”

(Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Christian Radnedge)