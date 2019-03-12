Tennis: Nishikori stunned, Shapovalov raps at Indian Wells



March 12, 2019

By Rory Carroll

(Reuters) – Pole Hubert Hurkacz fired 10 aces en route to a 4-6 6-4 6-3 upset win over world number seven Kei Nishikori of Japan to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.

The 67th-ranked Hurkacz needed just over two hours to complete the comeback win over the 2014 U.S. Open finalist in the Southern California desert city of Indian Wells.

The 22-year-old will next face Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov, who continued his run of dominant serving without being broken on his way to an impressive 6-4 6-2 win over 10th seeded Croat Marin Cilic.

After the match Shapovalov expressed his appreciation for his fans by rapping a song from the sun-soaked court three.

“Take care and good night, know this the good life, hot tubs and court time, Thursday we back alright!” he rapped at the end of the song, which got a roar of approval from the audience.

In another upset during the day session Russian 14th seed Daniil Medvedev was upset 6-3 6-2 by Serbia’s world number 113 Filip Krajinovic.

Krajinovic will be a big underdog when he faces Spain’s world number two Rafa Nadal, who crushed Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-1 on the showcase court to reach the last 16.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Ferris)