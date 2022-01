Tennis-Nadal repels Khachanov to reach last-16 in Melbourne

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his third round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his third round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

January 21, 2022

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sixth seed Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at this year’s Australian Open but still powered through to the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 defeat of Karen Khachanov on Friday.

The Spaniard, seeking to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title in the absence of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, was sensational as he took a two-set lead.

But Khachanov, seeded 28th, threw caution to the wind in the third set, stalling Nadal’s charge with some ferocious hitting.

Olympic runner-up Khachanov had lost all seven previous meetings with 2009 Australian Open champion Nadal but briefly looked capable of mounting a comeback.

Nadal seized back control with a break of serve at the start of the fourth and with the clock having ticked past midnight he finished off the match in a hurry.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)