Tennis-Nadal recovering after treatment on foot problem



FILE PHOTO: Aug 4, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Aug 4, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

September 11, 2021

(Reuters) -Rafa Nadal said on Saturday that he was recovering at home after receiving treatment in Barcelona for the foot problem that forced him to cut short his 2021 campaign.

The 20-times major winner suffered with back issues at the start of the season before pulling out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

Nadal announced last month ahead of the U.S. Open that the recurring foot injury would not allow him to compete for the rest of year.

In an Instagram post https://www.instagram.com/p/CTrNwYzl-wc the 35-year-old Spaniard, ranked fifth in the world, said he had completed his treatment. A source close to Nadal’s team said the left-handed player did not undergo surgery.

“I can tell you I was in Barcelona with my team and medical team to have a treatment to my foot which will need a few days of rest and some weeks out of action,” he said.

“I’m already home and starting the recovery.”

Nadal, who was diagnosed with the foot problem in 2005, said he was trying a different type of treatment this time to try to fix the issue so he can continue his career for a few more years.

