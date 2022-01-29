Tennis-Medvedev, Tsitsipas both fined after high-octane semi-final



FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2022 Russia's Daniil Medvedev during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2022 Russia's Daniil Medvedev during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

January 29, 2022

By Courtney Walsh

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev was fined for an outburst against the umpire in Friday’s high-octane semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was himself penalised for illegal coaching.

In all, A$69,000 in fines have been handed out for 24 code violations in the men’s events – compared with just A$9,500 against five players in the women’s competitions, tournament organisers Tennis Australia said on Saturday.

Medvedev, who ranted at length at umpire Jaume Campistol after dropping serve late in the second set, was fined a combined A$12,000 (about $8,400) for two code violations, one for an audible obscenity and the other for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The world number two, who will play Rafa Nadal in Sunday’s final at Melbourne Park, lost his temper while alleging Tsitsipas was receiving illegal in-match coaching from his father and, after losing the second set, told Campistol he was “a small cat”.

The Greek, who received a warning for coaching during his four-set defeat, was fined A$5,000 for the offence and a further A$8,000 for two earlier similar offences.

The fines issued to Medvedev match those meted out to Canadian Denis Shapovalov during his fiery quarter-final against Nadal when, at one stage, he called match officials corrupt.

Temperamental Australian Nick Kyrgios was fined A$10,000 for three offences.

The first two stemmed from his loss to Medvedev in the second round, and the third was for racquet abuse during his doubles semi-final with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Oceane Dodin is the only main draw woman to receive a penalty, a A$3,000 fine incurred during her opening round loss.

($1 = 1.4314 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Courtney Walsh; editing by John Stonestreet)