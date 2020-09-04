Tennis: Medvedev marches into third round with O’Connell rout



Sep 3, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves the ball against Christopher O'Connell of the Australia on day four of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

September 4, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Daniil Medvedev charged into the U.S. Open third round with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 demolition of Australian battler Christopher O’Connell on Thursday.

The Russian third seed, beaten by Rafa Nadal in last year’s classic final, broke 116th-ranked O’Connell four times while giving him nothing on serve under a closed roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

O’Connell, who cleaned boats in Sydney to make ends meet while injuries hampered his tennis aspirations, took a lengthy medical time-out to have a trainer work on an apparent back strain at 4-1 in the second set.

The 26-year-old dug in admirably in the final set, prising his only two break points from the Russian, but Medvedev saved them and sealed the match with a big serve.

Medvedev next faces young American J.J. Wolf for a place in the last 16.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)