Tennis: Medvedev keys up for Wimbledon with first title on grass in Mallorca



FILE PHOTO: Jun 8, 2021; Paris, France; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) reacts during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jun 8, 2021; Paris, France; Daniil Medvedev (RUS) reacts during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

June 26, 2021

(Reuters) – World number two Daniil Medvedev warmed up for next week’s Wimbledon in style, taming big-serving American Sam Querrey 6-4 6-2 in the Mallorca Open final on Saturday to win his maiden title on grass.

The Russian, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, beat Querrey for his 11th ATP Tour title with all his previous titles coming on hardcourts.

“I’ve always liked playing on grass. Four years ago, I would say that it was my favourite surface,” Medvedev said.

“But after my results on hard courts I couldn’t say anything else other than hard courts, and I still like playing on hard courts more.

“It was important for me to get these … titles, because we don’t have a lot of tournaments (on grass). I’m happy to get this title, but I’m looking forward to the biggest challenge on grass, which is Wimbledon.”

Medvedev broke Querrey’s serve once in the opening set and twice in second while allowing no breakpoint opportunities to the American on his own serve.

He sealed the match in 62 minutes with his 10th ace.

Medvedev is seeded second at the grasscourt Grand Slam and will begin his campaign on Tuesday against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who ousted him in his opening match in Halle last week.

“(This title) feels great because I came here trying to win some matches and I managed to do it,” said Medvedev, adding that the final was his best performance of the week.

“It’s always a good feeling and it gives you a lot of confidence.”

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Pritha Sarkar and Christina Fincher)