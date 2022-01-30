Tennis-Intruder halts play in men’s singles final at Melbourne



MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A protester jumped on to the court and interrupted play at a crucial stage of the Australian Open men’s singles final between Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev and Rafa Nadal of Spain at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

Security officials promptly made a human shield around the players as some others dragged the person, who appeared to carry a banner reading “abolish refugee detention”, off the court at the Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal was attempting to save a break point while serving at 5-3 up in the second set as the person fell awkwardly from the stands behind Medvedev’s end of the court, halting play for a few minutes.

The Spaniard, who is chasing a 21st Grand Slam title, went on to lose the game and the second set in a tiebreaker.

Earlier this month, protesters criticised Australia’s harsh asylum policies when top-ranked Novak Djokovic was held in an immigration detention hotel after his visa was revoked on his arrival at Melbourne.

The Serbian was eventually deported from the country after a court upheld the government’s decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over Australia’s COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

