Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells



FILE PHOTO: Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia is overcome with emotion against Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

September 29, 2021

(Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month’s Indian Wells tournament, organisers said on Wednesday.

“I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!,” Djokovic said in a statement.

The 34-year-old Serbian came up short this month in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam, losing in straight sets to Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final. He is tied with Roger Federer for the most Indian Wells titles, with each having won five.

Djokovic is the latest marquee name to withdraw from the tournament, with 2018 women’s champion Naomi Osaka, world number one Ash Barty and Serena Williams also sitting out.

“We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall,” tournament director Tommy Haas said.

“We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert.”

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)