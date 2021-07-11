Tennis-Britain’s Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title



Jul 11, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Desirae Krawczyk (USA) and Neal Skupski (GBR), celebrate winning the mixed doubles against Harriet Dart (GBR) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) while holding their trophies at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

July 11, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain welcomed a new Grand Slam champion in the form of Neal Skupski as he partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6(1) on Centre Court.

It was Krawczyk’s second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open in June.

Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987.

