Tennis-Belgian Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open



Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium hits to Paula Badosa of Spain in a first round match on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. / Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

January 23, 2022

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open.

“My exit test in Melbourne to go back to Belgium came back positive,” she said on social media.

“I’m isolating and following all of the requirements.”

Van Uytvanck partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the opening round of the women’s doubles on Thursday on Court 14 at Melbourne Park.

Tauson played Danielle Collins in the singles on Saturday. Collins is due to play a fourth round match on Monday against Elise Mertens.

Van Uytvanck was eliminated in the second round of the singles by China’s Wang Qiang on Wednesday.

“I have very mild symptoms and looking forward to being back stronger,” said the Belgian.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)