Tennis-Alcaraz retires to send Auger-Aliassime into US Open semi-finals



Sep 7, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves against Felix Auger-Alliassime of Canada (not pictured) on day nine of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Sep 7, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves against Felix Auger-Alliassime of Canada (not pictured) on day nine of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

September 8, 2021

By Steve Keating

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Felix Auger-Aliassime moved into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday when Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz retired while trailing 6-3 3-1.

The 18-year-old Spaniard showed no signs of distress as Auger-Aliassime took the opening set but after the Canadian broke to open the second Alcaraz slumped.

With Auger-Aliassime building a 3-1 advantage and Alcaraz preparing to serve, the Spaniard turned and indicated he could not go on.

“I don’t know what happened, I didn’t see it coming,” Auger-Aliassime in an on court interview. “I thought we were putting on a good show.”

Coming off gruelling back-to-back five-set matches, including a third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz stepped onto the court with both legs heavily strapped and seemed to lack the power and energy that had carried him to the quarter-finals.

The retirement sends Auger-Aliassime into the semi-finals, the same stage as compatriot Leylah Fernandez, who booked her spot in the women’s last four earlier in the day by beating Elina Svitolina.

(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Peter Rutherford)