Tenn. police still searching for 17-year-old kidnapped by dad

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:10 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

Police asked for the public’s help with finding a Tennessee teenager who was allegedly kidnapped by her father. The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office said 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook is believed to be in Colorado or New Mexico being “held against her will.”

Daphne and her dogs have been missing since October 2019, when she didn’t return home from a weekend trip with her dad, John Oliver Westbrook. Police said her bible was found in New Mexico and they have some leads on where the pair stayed in the past.

However, they added Westbrook is tech-savvy, which makes his communications difficult to track. He has since been indicted and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

“She’s being held against her will. Through witness testimony she’s constantly being given drugs and alcohol that keep her in an altered state,” Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said. “Through persistence and hard work we’ve been able to locate where they’ve been on certain days, but as of now, not the house they’re residing in.”

Authorities noted Westbrook has taken Daphne horse riding and called on New Mexico’s horsing community to be on the look-out.

