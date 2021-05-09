Tenn. assembly passes bill banning critical race theory from public schools

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Sunday, May 9, 2021

A new Tennessee bill seeks to ban critical race theory from being taught in state schools. The state assembly approved the bill Wednesday.

The measure states funding will be held from public schools that push the theory that the U.S. is a “fundamentally racist country.” Lawmakers have said teaching the theory would be harmful to students.

On the other hand, supporters of the bill asserted facts must be presented to students in an impartial fashion. Critics have argued all issues must be put out without favoring or disfavoring any of them.

BREAKING: The Tennessee state legislature has passed a bill banning critical race theory indoctrination in public schools. The legislation, which now goes to @GovBillLee, will prohibit schools from promoting race essentialism, collective guilt, and state-sanctioned racism. pic.twitter.com/XpvWacWXZc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 6, 2021

Republican Gov. Bill Lee said he intends to sign the bill once it reaches his desk. This comes as similar legislation is pending is several other states.

