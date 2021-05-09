Trending

Tenn. assembly passes bill banning critical race theory from public schools

State Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville, watches the tally board during a vote in the House of Representatives, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Lafferty falsely declared that an 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person was adopted for "the purpose of ending slavery," commenting amid a debate over whether educators should be restricted while teaching about systematic racism in America. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

State Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville, watches the tally board during a vote in the House of Representatives, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Sunday, May 9, 2021

A new Tennessee bill seeks to ban critical race theory from being taught in state schools. The state assembly approved the bill Wednesday.

The measure states funding will be held from public schools that push the theory that the U.S. is a “fundamentally racist country.” Lawmakers have said teaching the theory would be harmful to students.

On the other hand, supporters of the bill asserted facts must be presented to students in an impartial fashion. Critics have argued all issues must be put out without favoring or disfavoring any of them.

 

Republican Gov. Bill Lee said he intends to sign the bill once it reaches his desk. This comes as similar legislation is pending is several other states.

