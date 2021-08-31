Tencent terminates all exclusive music agreements



FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

August 31, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tencent Holdings said on Tuesday it has exited all exclusive music copyright agreements it had been engaged in after Chinese regulators barred it from such deals last month.

Tencent said it had notified all parties it had been engaged in such agreements with in a statement on its official WeChat account.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)