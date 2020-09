September 15, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent <0700.HK> said on Tuesday it would open a new office in Singapore that will be its regional hub for Southeast Asia.

“The new office is a strategic addition to our current offices in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand,” the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)