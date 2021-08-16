Tencent Music posts over 15% rise in quarterly revenue



FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

August 16, 2021

China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a 15.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as its advertising business rebounded and more people subscribed to its music streaming platform.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings Ltd-controlled company rose to 8.01 billion yuan ($1.24 billion) in the second quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of 8.13 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.4742 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)