Telefonica launches 5G network across Spain

September 1, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Telefonica <TEF.MC> launched its national 5G network on Tuesday, promising to bring the the next-generation mobile internet service to 75% of the population this year.

European telecoms operators are starting to roll out 5G to consumers and businesses, offering super-fast download speeds for smartphone users and supporting so-called smart devices and factories.

Telefonica is accelerating “the digitalisation of small and medium companies, public administrations and citizens”, the company’s president, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by David Goodman)