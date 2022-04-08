Tel Aviv shooting leaves at least 2 dead, multiple injured

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:57 AM PT – Friday, April 8, 2022

Multiple people were injured during a shooting in Tel Aviv, Israel. At least two people were shot and killed with several others wounded in an attack Thursday, where a suspected Arab gunman allegedly entered a pub and opened fire.

“You can see right behind us restaurant, families and friends were sitting having supper and drinks and all of the sudden terrorist came over and shot them,” said Mirit Ben Mayor, spokeswoman for the Israeli Police.

Hundreds of emergency personnel had arrived at the scene while police urged residents to stay indoors and away from the area. Additionally, police said the attack may have been politically motivated. This comes as tensions have been running high due to a series of attacks in Israel in recent weeks.

This is exactly what’s happening right now in Tel Aviv. Shooting attack. Civilians injured. Pray 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Joo1BFRZBO — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) April 7, 2022

Later, Israeli security forces fatally shot a Palestinian man who’s believed to have killed the two people. Authorities caught up to the man Friday after an hours-long manhunt through the city. The officers found the terrorist hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, a port city south of Tel Aviv, where they exchanged gunfire and the suspect was ultimately killed.

This attack was the latest in a string of recent deadly assaults, but Israeli prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the country will not be shaken by panic or hysteria.

“Every murderer should know that we will reach him and anybody who helps terrorists need to know that the price he will pay will be intolerably heavy,” Bennett warned. “I saw the father of the terrorist inciting for more violence, taking pride in his son, the murderer. We saw the celebrations and distribution of sweets in Gaza. These are the people we are facing and no, they are not individuals. They want to break our spirit and our hold here, on our land, but they won’t succeed. We will never break.”

The shooter has been identified as a 28-year-old from Jenin, a city in the West Bank, who was in Israel illegally.