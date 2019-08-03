Tehran threatens to take third step away from 2015 deal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:15 AM PST – Sat. August 3, 2019

Iran claims its ready to take another step away from the conditions set in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced Saturday the country will take it’s third step, to reduce compliance with the deal, but didn’t elaborate on what the actions would be. Zarif claims the move was in response to the pact not being implemented by “others.”

The first phase saw the nation exceeding its stockpile of enriched uranium, while the second step involved exceeding uranium enrichment levels beyond the 3.67% threshold. Last month, Tehran threatened to increase its uranium enrichment to 20%

Officials also said the country would restart work at a heavy water facility, which could lead to the production of enriched plutonium.