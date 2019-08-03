Trending

Tehran threatens to take third step away from 2015 deal

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:15 AM PST – Sat. August 3, 2019

Iran claims its ready to take another step away from the conditions set in the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Iranian flag waves outside of the UN building that hosts the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, office inside in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran is at a crossroads. His administration is trying to decide whether to risk stoking international tensions even more by ending one of the last remaining components of the 2015 nuclear deal. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced Saturday the country will take it’s third step, to reduce compliance with the deal, but didn’t elaborate on what the actions would be. Zarif claims the move was in response to the pact not being implemented by “others.”

The first phase saw the nation exceeding its stockpile of enriched uranium, while the second step involved exceeding uranium enrichment levels beyond the 3.67% threshold. Last month, Tehran threatened to increase its uranium enrichment to 20%

Officials also said the country would restart work at a heavy water facility, which could lead to the production of enriched plutonium.

