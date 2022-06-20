Teen killed, 3 others injured in D.C. during shooting at ‘Moechella’ music event

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT – Monday, June 20 2022

A 15-year-old is dead and several others are injured, including a police officer following a shooting at a music festival. The incident happened in D.C. Sunday, during a music festival called “Moechella” celebrating Juneteenth with hundreds in attendance.

A fight and another incident reportedly led to some people being trampled and injured, prompting police to disperse the event before the shooting occurred. Officials noted that this was an “unpermitted” event. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stressed the importance of ensuring proper planning to prevent tragedies like this.

Video of the scene after a shooting around 14th and U Street in Washington, D.C. Several people including a police officer have been shot. | @DCNewsNow 🎥: @SEWINNOVATIVE ➡️ https://t.co/jSpYA3Eijj pic.twitter.com/Wmbvuc2por — Jonathan Rizk (@OfficialRizk) June 20, 2022

“We have a child who was killed today at an event that did not have any proper planning for the number of people who are here in with guns involved,” Bowser said. “With our police managing a crowd on site, somebody used a gun and a child is dead. The chief and I will continue to make sure we have the resources we need on these corridors and all of our corridors, but we need some accountability here.”

Authorities said they recovered several firearms in the area, including a gun from one of the victims shot at the event. Officials have yet to release the identity of the teenage victim who died in the incident as their investigation continues.

“There’s a theme that you see here,” voiced Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. “Illegal firearms in the hands of people who should not have them make events like this unsafe for people who just want to enjoy the beautiful weather, who want to enjoy Father’s Day and want to enjoy our city. This is unacceptable.”

Chief Contee releases statement following last night's fatal shooting incident at Moechella pic.twitter.com/VNpnUVc3tZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

According to police, the injured are in stable condition. They have not recovered the firearm used in the shooting.