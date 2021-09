Actor Jason Sudeikis poses with the award for outstanding lead actor in comedy series, for "Ted Lasso", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actor Jason Sudeikis poses with the award for outstanding lead actor in comedy series, for "Ted Lasso", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

September 20, 2021

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ show about an upbeat American coach trying to rally a struggling British soccer team, won the Emmy award on Sunday for best comedy series.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)