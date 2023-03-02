WH Smith says employee data was illegally accessed in cyber incident

(Reuters) – British retailer WH Smith on Thursday said it was investigating a cyber security incident that led to illegal access to some company data, including that of existing and former employees.

The company, whose shops are a common sight at UK airports and train stations, said its website, customer accounts and underlying customer databases are on separate systems and were not affected.

The incident did not impact its trading activities either.

