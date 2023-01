(Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it has begun a phase 1 investigation into U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc’s $61 billion acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware Inc.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had until March 22 to make its decision on whether the deal announced in May last year would reduce competition in the UK.

