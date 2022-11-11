Tron founder Justin Sun ready to give billions in aid to FTX – Bloomberg reporter

(Reuters) – Justin Sun, founder of the crypto token Tron, said he was prepared to provide FTX with billions in aid, according to a tweet by a Bloomberg News reporter on Friday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

