Starlink says it has lost communication with one of its satellites

By Reuters

December 18, 2025 – 8:47 AM PST

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

(Reuters) – SpaceX’s Starlink said it experienced an anomaly on satellite 35956 on Wednesday, which led to a loss of communications with the vehicle at 418 km (259.73 miles).

“The satellite is largely intact, tumbling, and will reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and fully demise within weeks,” Starlink said in a post on X.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!