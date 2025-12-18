Starlink says it has lost communication with one of its satellites

By Reuters
December 18, 2025 – 8:47 AM PST
(Reuters) – SpaceX’s Starlink said it experienced an anomaly on satellite 35956 on Wednesday, which led to a loss of communications with the vehicle at 418 km (259.73 miles).
“The satellite is largely intact, tumbling, and will reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and fully demise within weeks,” Starlink said in a post on X.
Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
