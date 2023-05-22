Quanta Computer to invest $1 billion in northern Mexico, state governor says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Quanta Computer will invest $1 billion in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Governor Samuel Garcia announced in a Monday post on Twitter.

The outspoken border state leader added that the investment would lead to the creation of 2,500 jobs.

Speaking from Quanta Computer’s Mexican headquarters in the state capital of Monterrey, Garcia said the investment reflected the potential of nearshoring and was a sign of an “economic boom” in the state.

Quanta Computer was not immediately available for comment on Garcia’s announcement. A Nuevo Leon spokesperson said the investment is part of an expansion of Quanta’s existing operations in the state.

Quanta Computer is a supplier to electric vehicle maker Tesla, which earlier this year announced it would build a new factory worth $5 billion in Monterrey, Mexico’s third biggest city and industrial hub.

Earlier on Monday, Garcia met with executives from Taiwanese electronics firm Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, teasing on Twitter a “big announcement” soon.

Mexico is a key location for strategic investment from Foxconn, according a January report in Nikkei Asia, which said the company was among the Taiwanese tech suppliers accelerating investment in Mexico to meet growing demand for electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Boyle, Valentine Hillaire and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Bill Berkrot)