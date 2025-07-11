Paris prosecutor contacts police as probe into social media platform X advances

By Reuters

July 11, 2025 – 6:48 AM PDT

PARIS (Reuters) – The Paris public prosecutor’s office said on Friday it had contacted police as it advanced its probe launched earlier in the year against Elon Musk’s X social media platform over alleged algorithmic bias.

The investigations will focus on suspicion of “tampering with the operation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized gang and the fraudulent extraction of data from an organized automated data processing system,” it said.

This comes after the cybercrime unit of the Paris public prosecutor’s office had received in January 2025 two reports from a member of parliament and a senior official of a French public institution that concerned the alleged use of X’s algorithm for foreign interference.

