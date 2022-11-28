Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter

(Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday that Apple Inc has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

