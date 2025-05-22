FTC drops case over Microsoft’s $69-billion Activision Blizzard deal

By Jody Godoy

May 22, 2025 – 2:01 PM PDT

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission dropped a case that sought to block Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) $69-billion purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard, saying on Thursday that pursuing the case against the long-closed deal was not in the public interest.

The FTC lost an appeal on May 7 seeking to reverse a judge’s decision declining to block the deal, which closed in 2023.

When challenging a new merger, the FTC typically asks a judge to temporarily block the deal to give the agency time to challenge it in its own administrative court. But deals that are temporarily blocked are often abandoned.

Though the FTC lost its case seeking to block the deal temporarily, the agency could have sought to unwind the acquisition at a trial that was scheduled for July.

The Activision Blizzard transaction marked the largest-ever acquisition in the video gaming market. The FTC claimed the tie-up would allow Microsoft to fend off competitors to the Xbox console and to its subscription and cloud-based gaming business.

Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York and Mike Scarcella in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Rod Nickel

