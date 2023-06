BENGALURU (Reuters) – Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will start manufacturing iPhones in the southern state of Karnataka by April 2024, the state government said on Thursday.

The land for the factory would be handed over to Foxconn by July 1, the government statement said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by David Goodman)