Foxconn pulls out of India chip JV with Vedanta

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Foxconn said on Monday it is pulling out of a joint venture with Vedanta Ltd that was set up to make semiconductors from India.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

