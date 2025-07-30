FCC opens probe into Comcast relationships with local TV affiliates

By David Shepardson

July 30, 2025 – 8:13 AM PDT

Corporate headquarters of Comcast in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 20, 2024.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chair of the Federal Communications Commission is opening a probe into NBC-parent Comcast’s (CMCSA.O) relationships with its local broadcast TV affiliates, the latest in a series of investigations into major U.S. broadcasters.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in a letter to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, seen by Reuters, that he was investigating after reports that NBC and other similarly situated networks are seeking “to extract onerous financial and operational concessions from local broadcast TV stations.”

Advertisement

Comcast confirmed it had received the inquiry and will cooperate.

“We are proud that for many decades we have supported local broadcast TV stations with world-class sports and entertainment… We will continue to invest heavily in this partnership to keep the broadcast business strong.”

In December, Carr wrote ABC-parent Disney (DIS.N) CEO Robert Iger to raise similar concerns about its discussions with local broadcast TV stations.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Carr have vowed to force American broadcast media outlets to make significant changes.

Last week, the FCC voted 2-1 to approve the $8.4 billion merger between CBS parent Paramount Global (PARA.O) and Skydance Media after Skydance agreed to ensure CBS news and entertainment programming is free of bias, hire an ombudsman for at least two years to review complaints and end diversity programs.

Carr told Comcast he wants “to ensure that Comcast’s ability to exert influence over its local broadcast affiliates does not operate to undermine broadcasters’ ability to comply with their public interest obligations.”

In February, Carr opened a separate probe into Comcast’s promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion programs and he required T-Mobile (TMUS.O) and Verizon (VZ.N) to drop diversity programs before approving transactions.

In January, Carr reinstated complaints about a “60 Minutes” Harris interview, how ABC News moderated the pre-election televised debate between then-President Joe Biden and Trump and NBC for allowing Harris to appear on “Saturday Night Live” shortly before the election.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!