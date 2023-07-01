Dublin airport staff’s pay and benefits compromised in cyberattack -Sunday Times

(Reuters) – The pay and benefits details of nearly 2,000 staff members of DAA, which operates Ireland’s Dublin airport, were compromised due to a recent cyberattack on professional service provider Aon, the Sunday Times reported.

DAA can confirm that as a result of a recent cyberattack on Aon, a third-party provider, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised, the report quoted DAA’s spokesperson as saying.

Advertisement

DAA was one of many global companies affected last month by the attack on the file-transfer software tool MOVEit, used by Aon, the newspaper added.

DAA and AON did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

Victims of the cyberattack include U.S. government agencies, the UK’s telecom regulator, and energy major Shell, all of whom have been hit by a security flaw in Progress Software’s MOVEit product discovered in May.

On Friday, chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said that its supplier was as victim of cyberattack.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)