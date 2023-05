BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Broadcom has has offered interoperability remedies in an attempt to address EU antitrust concerns about its $61 billion bid for VMware, people familiar with the matter said.

Broadcom submitted its proposal on Tuesday, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details in line with its policy, extended its deadline for a decision to July 17.

(Reporting by Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)