Apple TV back up in US after brief outage -Downdetector

(Reuters) -Apple Inc’s TV platform was back up after an outage of a few hours for thousands of users in the United States late on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The platform was down for 6,000 users at the peak of the outage, Downdetector.com showed.

Users also reported facing issues with other Apple services like Apple Support and iCloud late on Saturday.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment regarding the cause of the outage or whether other services were impacted as indicated by Downdetector.

Last week, Apple users had reported issues with streaming Apple Music briefly.

