Apple plans smart glasses launch in 2026, Bloomberg News reports

By Reuters

May 22, 2025 – 1:01 PM PDT

Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

(Reuters) – Apple (AAPL.O) plans to release smart glasses at the end of next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, in the iPhone maker’s latest push to diversify its product lineup and boost demand for its artificial intelligence devices.

Apple will start producing large quantities of prototypes of the devices at the end of this year with overseas suppliers, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Advertisement

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company’s push into facewear comes after its Vision Pro headset saw lukewarm reception from the public due to its hefty price tag and lack of AI features.

Apple’s new glasses will compete with Facebook-parent Meta’s (META.O) Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have become popular with consumers.

Apple also shelved plans for a smartwatch that can analyze its surroundings with a built-in camera, the report said.

The company had actively been working to release a camera-equipped Apple Watch by 2027, but that work was shut down, the report added.

Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona

Share this post!