Apple blocks access to video game Fortnite in US, EU, Epic Games says

May 16, 2025 – 4:35 AM PDT

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Apple (AAPL.O) has blocked the “Fortnite” video game on its iPhones in the United States and through the game maker’s own store in the European Union, its maker Epic Games said on Friday.

Access to Fortnite via Apple’s iPhone Operating System and through its App store will be unavailable worldwide until Apple unblocks it, Epic Games said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Epic Games did not give a reason why Fortnite had been blocked.

Epic, a U.S.-based studio, backed by China’s Tencent (0700.HK), is the world’s largest game studio. It was launched in 2017 and its last-player-standing, “battle royale” format became an instant hit, drawing millions of players.

Since 2020, however, it has been in a legal battle with Apple, after the gaming firm alleged that Apple’s practice of charging up to 30% in commission on in-app payments violated U.S. antitrust rules.

Apple banned Fortnite from its store in 2020 but allowed the game back last year following pressure from European Union authorities for Big Tech companies to comply with the bloc’s Digital Markets Act.

