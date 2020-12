December 14, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Tech giants which control access and data to their platforms will face fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover for violations under draft EU rules to be announced on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The proposed rules are likely to affect Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet unit Google.

