OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:32 AM PT – Wednesday, April 27, 2022

It’s official, Elon Musk owns Twitter. The agreement is valued at $44 billion, which is $54.20 cents a share. Musk said, “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

The CEO of a company that uses AI technology to support free speech, Clout-Hub’s Jeff Brian, joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.

